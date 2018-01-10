Latest industry research report on: Global Ketchup Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Ketchup is a sauce that is usually made from tomatoes or other fruits and vegetables; it also contains vinegar, seasonings, salt, some spices, and additives. It also has sweeteners like cane sugar or beet sugar or artificial sweeteners like liquid sugar, dextrose, and others. It is a good source of antioxidants and helps prevent colon and prostate cancers and others. Ketchup is used as a sauce or condiment and served along with main dishes like sandwiches, fries, burgers, and others. It is sometimes also used as an additive flavoring agent. Ketchup accounts for the largest share in the condiment and sauce market.

Technavios analysts forecast the global ketchup market to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ketchup market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Ketchup Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Conagra Brands

Del Monte Food

Nestl

The Kraft Heinz Company

Unilever

Other prominent vendors

Annie’s Homegrown

Bolton Group

Campbell Soup Company

General Mills

Kagome

Kensington and Sons

Mutti

Organicville

Red Duck Foods

Market driver

Increasing sales of private label ketchup

Market challenge

Threat from substitutes

Market trend

Increasing demand for organic ketchup

