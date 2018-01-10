In this report, the global Ion Thruster market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Ion Thruster for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
United States
China
Europe
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Ion Thruster market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Ion Thruster sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
NASA
ArianeGroup
Boeing
OKB Fakel
Aerojet Rocketdyne
Ad Astra Rocket Company
JAXA
SSL
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Electrostatic thrusters
Electromagnetic thrusters
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Satellite
Rocket
Table of Content:
1 Ion Thruster Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ion Thruster
1.2 Classification of Ion Thruster by Product Category
1.2.1 Global Ion Thruster Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Ion Thruster Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Electrostatic thrusters
1.2.4 Electromagnetic thrusters
1.3 Global Ion Thruster Market by Application/End Users
1.3.1 Global Ion Thruster Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Satellite
1.3.3 Rocket
1.4 Global Ion Thruster Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Ion Thruster Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 United States Ion Thruster Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 China Ion Thruster Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 Europe Ion Thruster Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Ion Thruster Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Ion Thruster Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Ion Thruster Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Ion Thruster (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Ion Thruster Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Ion Thruster Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2025)
2 Global Ion Thruster Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application
2.1 Global Ion Thruster Market Competition by Players/Suppliers
2.1.1 Global Ion Thruster Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)
2.1.2 Global Ion Thruster Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)
2.2 Global Ion Thruster (Volume and Value) by Type
2.2.1 Global Ion Thruster Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.2.2 Global Ion Thruster Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3 Global Ion Thruster (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Ion Thruster Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Ion Thruster Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
2.4 Global Ion Thruster (Volume) by Application
3 United States Ion Thruster (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
3.1 United States Ion Thruster Sales and Value (2013-2018)
3.1.1 United States Ion Thruster Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
3.1.2 United States Ion Thruster Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
3.1.3 United States Ion Thruster Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)
3.2 United States Ion Thruster Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
3.3 United States Ion Thruster Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
3.4 United States Ion Thruster Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
4 China Ion Thruster (Volume, Value and Sales Price)
4.1 China Ion Thruster Sales and Value (2013-2018)
4.1.1 China Ion Thruster Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
4.1.2 China Ion Thruster Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)
4.1.3 China Ion Thruster Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)
4.2 China Ion Thruster Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
4.3 China Ion Thruster Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
4.4 China Ion Thruster Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes Threat
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change
13.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change
