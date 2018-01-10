Latest industry research report on: Global Investment Casting Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
The investment casting market is moderately concentrated, owing to the presence of small and large vendors worldwide. Competition in the market is intense, and the market is characterized by the need for precise and reliable investment cast parts. In addition, productivity, energy consumption, performance, reliability, and cost are critical competition factors in the market. Despite competition among the existing vendors, there are other factors affecting the operations of vendors such as dependence on third-party suppliers.
Technavios analysts forecast the global investment casting market to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global investment casting market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of investment casting.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
APAC
EMEA
North America
Latin America
Technavio’s report, Global Investment Casting Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Alcoa
Berkshire Hathaway (Precision Castparts)
thyssenkrupp
Other prominent vendors
CIREX
ZOLLERN
Milwaukee Precision Casting
MetalTek International
RLM Industries
IMPRO
Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal
Dongying Changrui Precision Investment Casting
Dongfeng Motor Parts & Components
Taizhou JinDing Precision Casting
WANGUAN
PI Casting
Lestercast
prvni brnenska strojirna velka bites
Market driver
Decentralized power generation
Market challenge
Foundries must overcome the challenge of high energy cost
Market trend
Optimization of casting process through stimulations
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
