The investment casting market is moderately concentrated, owing to the presence of small and large vendors worldwide. Competition in the market is intense, and the market is characterized by the need for precise and reliable investment cast parts. In addition, productivity, energy consumption, performance, reliability, and cost are critical competition factors in the market. Despite competition among the existing vendors, there are other factors affecting the operations of vendors such as dependence on third-party suppliers.

Technavios analysts forecast the global investment casting market to grow at a CAGR of 4.32% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global investment casting market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of investment casting.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

EMEA

North America

Latin America

Technavio’s report, Global Investment Casting Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Alcoa

Berkshire Hathaway (Precision Castparts)

thyssenkrupp

Other prominent vendors

CIREX

ZOLLERN

Milwaukee Precision Casting

MetalTek International

RLM Industries

IMPRO

Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal

Dongying Changrui Precision Investment Casting

Dongfeng Motor Parts & Components

Taizhou JinDing Precision Casting

WANGUAN

PI Casting

Lestercast

prvni brnenska strojirna velka bites

Market driver

Decentralized power generation

Market challenge

Foundries must overcome the challenge of high energy cost

Market trend

Optimization of casting process through stimulations

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

