An intraoral scanner is a device used to create computerized, 3D, digital images of the intraoral region. It records the tooth morphology and produces accurate 3D impressions of the various structures in the intraoral region. These digital images are used to make gypsum models of the intraoral region by computer-aided design (CAD) or computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) for denial prosthetic applications. The 3D images provided by these scanners help in the production of dental prostheses like crowns, bridges, inlays, onlays and veneers.
Technavios analysts forecast the global intraoral scanners market to grow at a CAGR of 13.38% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global intraoral scanners market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Intraoral Scanners Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
3M
3Shape
ALIGN Technology
Dentsply Sirona
Other prominent vendors
Carestream Health
Condor
Dental Wings
Glidewell Laboratories
Hint-Els GmbH Griesheim
Ormco Corporation
PLANMECA USA
Market driver
Increasing accuracy and productivity of intraoral scanners with advanced technologies
Market challenge
High cost burden
Market trend
Consistent technological advances
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
