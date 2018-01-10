Latest industry research report on: Global Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
IRs are emitted by all objects that are above the absolute zero temperature. However, the temperature of an object is related to the amount of energy held by it as per kelvin (K). An IR ray can travel through air, vacuum, and optical fiber. The medium and its properties affect the quality of the IR transmitted. For instance, the presence of water vapor or impurities in the optical fiber can attenuate the IR wavelengths, which can lead to the loss of data and the wrong interpretation of the IR signal. Therefore, the choice of the IR band depends on the particular requirement of the applications.
Technavios analysts forecast the global infrared radiation (IR) emitter and receiver market to grow at a CAGR of 7.23% during the period 2018-2022.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Infrared Radiation (IR) Emitter and Receiver Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Excelitas Technologies
FLIR Systems
Honeywell International
Murata Manufacturing
Other prominent vendors
Hamamatsu Photonics
Leonardo DRS
OSRAM Opto Semiconductors
Sofradir
Texas Instruments
Vishay Intertechnology
Market driver
Growth of the consumer electronics market
Market trend
Integration of IR cores into smartphones
