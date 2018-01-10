Latest industry research report on: Global Industrial Relays Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Industrial relays can be segmented into five product type categories, such as electromechanical relays, solid state relays, hybrid relays, reed relays, and general-purpose relays. Among these the electromechanical relays market segment accounted for the major share of the industrial relays market, in 2016. The mechanical build of these relays and the support from these relays over various applications from low-voltage to high voltage current, will contribute to the growth of the electromechanical relays market segment in the coming years. The industrial relays market has the presence of several vendors. The level of competition among the players in this market is based on the need to set up brand value and introduce new technologies. The manufacturers should comply with the regulatory standards and they have the need to introduce quality products and focus on innovations.
Technavios analysts forecast the global industrial relays market to grow at a CAGR of 7.05% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial relays market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the industrial relays.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Industrial Relays Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
ABB
General Electric
OMRON
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Other prominent vendors
Alstom
Broadcom
Coto Technology
Crydom
Eaton
Electroswitch
Finder
Fujitsu
Global Zeus
IMO Precision Controls
Littlefuse
Mors Smitt
Panasonic
PARAMOUNT INDUSTRIES
PHOENIX CONTACT
SEL
Shenler Relays
Standex International
Struthers-Dunn
TE Connectivity
Teledyne Technologies
Veris Industries
WEG
Market driver
Growing importance of smart grid systems
Market trend
Recent advances and personnel education in the field of relays
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
