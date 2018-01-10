Latest industry research report on: Global Industrial Overrunning Clutches Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

The global industrial clutches and brakes market is mainly dependent on the oil and gas industry. The recent decline in the oil prices has affected the investment scenario in the industry, thereby affecting the revenue of the global industrial clutches and brakes market. As the oil and gas industry is slowly recovering from the decline in crude oil prices, the revenue from this segment is expected to increase during the forecast period. Overrunning clutches are extensively used in industries for transmitting mechanical power. The need for brakes and clutches are decided depending on the user applications, such as the use of any one of the equipment or the combination of both. The oil and gas, mining, marine, and power industries are some of the major end-users of industrial clutches and brakes.

Technavios analysts forecast the global industrial overrunning clutches market to grow at a CAGR of 1.89% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial overrunning clutches market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales revenue and replacement revenue and have excluded monitoring system.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Industrial Overrunning Clutches Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Altra Industrial Motion

Hilliard

RINGSPANN

Stemin Breitbach

Thomson Industries

Other prominent vendors

Boca Bearings

Bondioli & Pavesi

Dayton Superior

Francis Klein

GMN Bearing

Nexen Group

Regal Beloit

Schaeffler

SSS

Market driver

Product customization and services

Market challenge

Issues faced by overrunning clutches

Market trend

Use of designing software to improve the efficiency of the products

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

