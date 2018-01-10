Latest industry research report on: Global Industrial Overload Relays Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Based on product, the global industrial overload relays market is divided into two segments: Thermal overloads relays, and Magnet overload relays. Thermal overload relays act as an economic electromechanical protection device for the main circuit. They offer the required protection for motors during overloads or phase failures. Thermal overload relays offer a compact starting solution when combined with contractors. Overload sensing devices are a type of heat-operated relays, where a coil heats a bimetallic strip, releasing a spring to run auxiliary contacts. These auxiliary contacts are located in series with the coil.

Technavios analysts forecast the global industrial overload relays market to grow at a CAGR of 4.15% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial overload relays market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Industrial Overload Relays Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ABB

Eaton

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

WEG

Other prominent vendors

General Electric

Sprecher+Schuh

Littelfuse

GREEGOO Electric

Finder

MTE

Riken Electric

Benshaw

Meba Electric

GWIEC Electric

Lovato Electric

Kawamura Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

Texas Instruments

Danfoss

Emera

Tsubakimoto Chain

Hubbell Industrial Controls

Struthers-Dunn

Coto Technology

Global Zeus

Market driver

Preference of overload relays over fuse for motor protection

Market trend

Semiconductor switches as replacements for relays and fuses

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

