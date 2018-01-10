Latest industry research report on: Global Industrial High-shear Mixers Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Industrial mixers are used to mix different liquids and powders to form a homogenous mixture. Different mixers are used according to the nature of the application, such as industrial high-shear mixers, industrial shaft mixers, industrial planetary mixers, conical screw mixers, and double cone mixers. Industrial food blenders and mixers are the equipment used in the food and beverage industry for the purpose of mixing, emulsifying, disintegrating, and dissolving.

Technavios analysts forecast the global industrial high-shear mixers market to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial high-shear mixers market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Industrial High-shear Mixers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Bematek

Charles Ross & Son

Maelstrom

PERMIX

Silverson

Other prominent vendors

GEA

Lee Industries

SPX FLOW

Tetra Pak International

Market driver

Integration of PLC controls with industrial high-shear mixers

Market challenge

Risk of contamination

Market trend

Emergence of Industry 4.0

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

