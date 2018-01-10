Latest industry research report on: Global Industrial Helical Gearbox Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

An industrial helical gearbox is defined as a gearbox that uses helical gears for power transmission from the driver shaft to the driven shaft. These helical gears are inclined at an angle ranging between 15 degrees and 30 degrees to the face of the gear. Industrial helical gearboxes are the most common type of gearboxes, used widely in industries owing to the long life of the gears. The gears in these gearboxes are arranged in such a way that the driving gear and driven gear engage without any noise. The profile of the teeth enables smooth engagement, resulting in smooth operation. Helical gearboxes also have the capacity to carry heavy loads, as these gears enable the production of high torque and power transmissions.

Technavios analysts forecast the global industrial helical gearbox market to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial helical gearbox market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of industrial helical gearbox.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Industrial Helical Gearbox Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ABB

Bonfiglioli

Dana Brevini Motion Systems

Lenze

NORD

Other prominent vendors

Altra Industrial Motion

Chenta

Elecon

Flender AG

KEB

Market driver

Use of helical gears enables smooth operation

Market challenge

Unpredictability in trade and industrial environment due to NAFTA renegotiations

Market trend

Evolution of predictive maintenance

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

