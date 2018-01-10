Latest industry research report on: Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches and Brakes Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Industrial fractional horsepower clutches and brakes are designed to start and stop inertial loads when the voltage is turned on. For market estimation, only fractional horsepower clutches and brakes used for motors with a rated output of 746 watts or less are included. The market has been segmented on the basis of applications into material handling and packaging equipment, textile equipment, and medical equipment.

Technavios analysts forecast the global industrial fractional horsepower clutches and brakes market to grow at a CAGR of 0.88% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial fractional horsepower clutches and brakes market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches and Brakes Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ABB

Altra Industrial Motion

Dynaspede

Nexen

Other prominent vendors

Bonfiglioli Riduttori

Eaton

Oriental motor

Market driver

Increase in demand for automated material handling in the industrial sector

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Regulations on industrial output

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Software to enhance the design process

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

