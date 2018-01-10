Latest industry research report on: Global In-vehicle Payment Services Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Continuous advances in the connected vehicle technologies and IoT has led to the movement of mobile wallets to the dashboards as OEMs are now partnering with the card networks and various retailers to equip their vehicle offerings with in-vehicle payment technology. This technology enables the driver to pay for certain services and products without even having to get down from the car, which include payment for parking services, fuel, various drive-thru restaurants, and many others. In addition, tech giants such as Amazon and Google are bringing their popular voice assistants in vehicles, which further facilitates the driver to buy products while they are behind the wheels.

Technavios analysts forecast the global in-vehicle payment services market to grow at a CAGR of 195.39% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global in-vehicle payment services market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global In-vehicle Payment Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Jaguar Land Rover + Royal Dutch Shell

Honda Motor + Visa + IPS Group + Gilbarco Veeder-Root

GM + MasterCard + IBM

Other prominent vendors

Amazon + Ford Motor

Volkswagen

Daimler

Hyundai + Google

BMW

Alibaba + SAIC

Market driver

High correlation between consumer electronics and connected car solutions

Market challenge

Design complexity and technological challenges

Market trend

Increasing demand for mobile device-based payment services

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

