HVAC air filters remove unwanted particles present in the air and maintain the indoor air quality (IAQ). Airborne particles such as dust, allergens, dander, and virus can pose a threat to the health of the occupants. Air filters are an integral part of the HVAC system as they maintain the quality of the air within an enclosed space. The global HVAC air filter market is expected to grow with the growing installation of HVAC systems and the rising need for replacement of air filters in the existing HVAC systems. Improving the IAQ can help in thwarting various respiratory diseases. To create awareness, several government bodies such as the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) aid in improving the IAQ. The alarming rise in the indoor air pollution and the rising awareness about it is fostering the growth of the HVAC air filter market.
Technavios analysts forecast the global HVAC air filter market to grow at a CAGR of 7.09% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global HVAC air filter market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for HVAC air filters.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global HVAC Air Filter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
3M
Camfil
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES
FlktGroup
Parker Hannifin
Other prominent vendors
Blueair
Carrier Corporation
Donaldson Company
Electrocorp
Fumex
Lennox International
MANN+HUMMEL
Philips
Market driver
Increasing number of data centers
Market challenge
Need for regular maintenance of HVAC air filters
Market trend
Growing awareness about indoor air quality
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
