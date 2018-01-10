Latest industry research report on: Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Microbiome Therapeutics is developing evidence-based microbiome modulators designed to shift bacterial populations and their environment in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to better manage serious health conditions. GIT is an organ system that includes the mouth, esophagus, stomach, and the intestines. The GIT can be divided into upper Git and lower GIT. Upper GIT consists of the oral cavity, the pharynx, the esophagus, the stomach, and the duodenum. The lower GIT consists of the small and large intestines. Gastrointestinal disorders refer to diseases involving the GIT. Microbiome therapeutics are being increasingly adopted for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders such as IBS and ulcerative colitis.
Technavios analysts forecast the global human microbiome therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 14.19% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global human microbiome therapeutics market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of human microbiome therapeutics.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
ENTEROME Bioscience
Rebiotix
Seres Therapeutics
Vedanta Biosciences
Other prominent vendors
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Johnson & Johnson
Takeda Pharmaceutical
Market driver
Side effects of the existing treatments
Market trend
Growing investments from venture capitalists
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
