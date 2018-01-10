Latest industry research report on: Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Microbiome Therapeutics is developing evidence-based microbiome modulators designed to shift bacterial populations and their environment in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to better manage serious health conditions. GIT is an organ system that includes the mouth, esophagus, stomach, and the intestines. The GIT can be divided into upper Git and lower GIT. Upper GIT consists of the oral cavity, the pharynx, the esophagus, the stomach, and the duodenum. The lower GIT consists of the small and large intestines. Gastrointestinal disorders refer to diseases involving the GIT. Microbiome therapeutics are being increasingly adopted for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders such as IBS and ulcerative colitis.

Technavios analysts forecast the global human microbiome therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 14.19% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global human microbiome therapeutics market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of human microbiome therapeutics.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Human Microbiome Therapeutics market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ENTEROME Bioscience

Rebiotix

Seres Therapeutics

Vedanta Biosciences

Other prominent vendors

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Johnson & Johnson

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Market driver

Side effects of the existing treatments

Market trend

Growing investments from venture capitalists

