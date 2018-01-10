“The Report Global Heavy Duty Industrial Robot Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Heavy Duty Industrial Robot

Industrial robots are being adopted by end-users, including small and medium enterprises, to reduce the operational cost and improve operational efficiency. Heavy duty industrial robots have a high payload capacity, usually more than 0.5 ton, and multiple arm-joints, which provides them more flexibility. As heavy duty industrial robots are used for exhaustive applications, these robots require preventive maintenance, which keeps them viable and increases their lifespan. The preventive maintenance of heavy duty industrial robots will also allow end-users to prevent sudden breakdowns and reduce the operational barriers. Manufacturers and system integrators are the major stakeholders of the global heavy duty industrial robot market, which are responsible for offering solutions, such as hardware, software, and services, to end-users. Industries are witnessing a higher adoption of heavy duty industrial robots and are refraining from manual operations.

Technavios analysts forecast the global heavy duty industrial robot market to grow at a CAGR of 7.71% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global heavy duty industrial robot market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of heavy duty industrial robot.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Heavy Duty Industrial Robot Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ABB

FANUC

KUKA

NACHI Robotic Systems

Yaskawa Electric

Other prominent vendors

Comau

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Market driver

Low price of components

Market challenge

Installation cost

Market trend

Adoption of artificial intelligence to attain high precision and just-in-time

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2016

Global heavy duty industrial robot market

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Global heavy duty industrial robot market by material handling

Global heavy duty industrial robot market by assembly line

Global heavy duty industrial robot market by logistics

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT FEATURE

Segmentation by product feature

