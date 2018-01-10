“The Report Global Hearing Aid Batteries Market 2018-2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Hearing Aid Batteries
Based on the battery type hearing aids can be segmented into primary and secondary
batteries. During 2017, the primary battery segment accounted for the major share of the hearing aid batteries market. Primary batteries used in hearing aids are non-rechargeable and have to be constantly replaced. Owing to the benefits including high energy density, low discharge rate, and long-lasting battery life under low-power conditions, zinc-air batteries pose as the most ideal choice for customers. With their easy availability and consistent performance in different climatic conditions, the demand for these batteries will increase during the coming years.
Technavios analysts forecast the global hearing aid batteries market to grow at a CAGR of 5.59% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hearing aid batteries market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of hearing aid batteries.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Hearing Aid Batteries Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Duracell
Energizer Holdings
Montana Tech Components
Panasonic
Sivantos
SPECTRUM BRANDS
Other prominent vendors
Beltone
ICELLTECH
Miracle-Ear
NEXcell
Renata (a company of The Swatch Group)
Sony
Starkey
Toshiba
ZhuHai Zhi Li Baterry
ZPOWER
Market driver
The increase in online sales of hearing aid devices
Market trend
IT-enabled hearing aid devices
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY BATTERY TYPE
Segmentation by battery type
Comparison by battery type
Primary battery Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Secondary battery Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by battery type
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
EMEA Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Americas Market size and forecast 2017-2022
APAC Market size and forecast 2017-2022
