About Hearing Aid Batteries

Based on the battery type hearing aids can be segmented into primary and secondary

batteries. During 2017, the primary battery segment accounted for the major share of the hearing aid batteries market. Primary batteries used in hearing aids are non-rechargeable and have to be constantly replaced. Owing to the benefits including high energy density, low discharge rate, and long-lasting battery life under low-power conditions, zinc-air batteries pose as the most ideal choice for customers. With their easy availability and consistent performance in different climatic conditions, the demand for these batteries will increase during the coming years.

Technavios analysts forecast the global hearing aid batteries market to grow at a CAGR of 5.59% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hearing aid batteries market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of hearing aid batteries.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Hearing Aid Batteries Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Duracell

Energizer Holdings

Montana Tech Components

Panasonic

Sivantos

SPECTRUM BRANDS

Other prominent vendors

Beltone

ICELLTECH

Miracle-Ear

NEXcell

Renata (a company of The Swatch Group)

Sony

Starkey

Toshiba

ZhuHai Zhi Li Baterry

ZPOWER

Market driver

The increase in online sales of hearing aid devices

Market trend

IT-enabled hearing aid devices

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY BATTERY TYPE

Segmentation by battery type

Comparison by battery type

Primary battery Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Secondary battery Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by battery type

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC Market size and forecast 2017-2022

