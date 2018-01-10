“The Report Global Grid-interactive Water Heater Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

About Grid-interactive Water Heater

Electric water heaters having two-way control capabilities with the grid are known as grid interactive water heaters (GIWHs). Energy storage in a GIWH proves to be economical, as its function is similar to a battery energy storage system, but at a much lesser cost. Typically, water usage in the residential sector, which holds the maximum share in the global GIWH market, is higher during mornings and evenings. As GIWH allows water to be heated as and when surplus power is available from the grid, it provides flexibility to the electric supply system and ensures cost savings. In addition, these heaters are a cost-efficient option even at the consumer end, as they pay for the surplus load rate, which is generally cheaper than the normal price. The global GIWH market is segmented based on end-user and geography. The key end-users identified in the report are residential and non-residential segments. The following exhibit represents the current market scenario and future projections of GIWH in each end-user segment.

Technavios analysts forecast the global grid-interactive water heater market to grow at a CAGR of 12.35% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global grid-interactive water heater market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations/ sales/value and excludes retrofit/replacement/spares/aftermarket/services market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Grid-interactive Water Heater Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Steffes

Vaughn Thermal

Other prominent vendors

Dakota Electric Association

Great River Energy

HTP (Everlast)

Market driver

Growing adoption of smart technologies

Market challenge

Lack of awareness

Market trend

Growing demand for smart homes and development of smart cities

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Residential Market size and forecast

Non-residential Market size and forecast

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas Market size and forecast

EMEA Market size and forecast

APAC Market size and forecast

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

