About Geared Motors and Drives

The geared motors and drives market appears to be highly fragmented due to the presence of several international and regional players who focus extensively on R&D and technological advancements. The competition among the players has increased due to low product differentiation. To attain a competitive advantage over the other players, the manufacturers in the geared drives and geared motors market are focusing on introducing new and innovative variants and their product portfolio varies based on price, quality, innovation, and regulatory compliance. Based on end-user the market can be segmented into food and beverage, metals and mining, automotive, wind power, oil and gas, and pulp and paper.

Technavios analysts forecast the global geared motors and drives market to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global geared motors and drives market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of geared motors and drives.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Geared Motors and Drives Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ABB

BONFIGLIOLI RIDUTTORI

Mitsubishi Electric

Regal Beloit

Siemens

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Other prominent vendors

Altra Industrial Motion,

Anaheim Automation

Boneng

Dana Brevini Power Transmission

Dematek

Eaton

Elecon Engineering

Groschopp

Johnson Electric

NORD Drivesystems

SEW-EURODRIVE

SDT Drive Technology

Watt Drive WEG Group

Market driver

Focus on increasing energy efficiency in industries

Market trend

Emergence of magnetic gearboxes

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

