A new study based on global DC-DC Converter market titled “Global Market Study on DC-DC Converter: IT & Telecommunication Application Segment to Lead the Global Market in Terms of Revenue Share” has recently been added into the vast database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The comprehensive study focuses on analyzing past trends from 2012 to 2016 as well as forecasts the global DC-DC converter market from 2017 to 2025. The readers can find 360 degree view of the global DC-DC converter market including information on market dynamics, future opportunities based on various segment wise analysis.

According to the insightful report, the global DC-DC converted was evaluated for worth US$ 3,227.0 Mn in value during 2016 and again expected to generate high value during the assessment period owing to the huge global demand for increased power density. With thorough analysis of global DC-DC converter market, the study expects the market to exhibit a 5.0% CAGR during forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

The report discusses market dynamics to identify factors driving and restraining the growth of global DC-DC converter market. According to the report, the global spending on ICT, increasing adoption of consumer electronics devices worldwide and power optimization across various industries are some of the factors driving growth of the DC-DC converter market for the reasons mentioned in the report.

The informative study begins with an executive summary offering key details on the global DC-DC converter market such as market overview, market analysis with range of data. The report has next section of market introduction providing basic details of the market including market definition, market taxonomy and value chain analysis.

For thorough analysis, the report has segmented the global DC-DC converter market into product type, form factor, input voltage, output power, output number, application and region. The product type segment is further sub-segmented into isolated and non-isolated. The form factor segment is divided into full brick, half brick, quarter brick, eight brick, sixteen brick and others. The input voltage segment is bifurcated into 3V-14V, 15V-36V, 36V-75V and >75V. The output power is sub-segmented into 0.25W-250W, 250W-500W, 500W-1000 W and >1000W. The output number is categorized into single output, dual output and triple output. The application segment is divided into railways, healthcare, automotive, IT & Telecommunication, consumer electronics and others. According to the report, high demand of the DC-DC converter is expected from the IT & Telecommunication industry in near future with CAGR of 5.7% during the assessment period.

