Beautifully situated in the heart of Lincoln County, Ruidoso is one of the most popular touring destinations where holidaymakers come from different parts of the world every year. Some must-see attractions of the village place are Ruidoso Downs, Noisy Water Winery, Lincoln National Forest, Noisy Water Winery, Zipline & Aerial Adventure Park and Spencer Theater for the Performing Arts. Here you can also enjoy lots of recreational activities like horseback riding, biking, hiking, golfing and many more. The beautiful village has so much to offer that you will never get bored during your trip. However, to enjoy your trip you have to book a room in a hotel where you can stay comfortably and pleasurably during your entire trip.

At, Hotel Ruidoso, we render world-class facilities and comfortable accommodation to all the travelers at very nominal rates. The best thing is that we have different categories of rooms like King Mini-Suite, Two Rooms King Suite, Standard Queen etc., that you can reserve according to your preference and pocket. All our rooms are well-equipped with the latest facilities like LCD panel television, refrigerator, iron and ironing board, microwave, cozy beds and lots more. Being one of the best Motels in New Mexico, we also give free high speed internet and hot delicious breakfast to all our guests. We also have well-maintained indoor heated pool where you can swim and relax to spend good time with your family and friends. Moreover, if you are a health conscious person, then you can go to our fitness center to do your regular workout session.

For business travelers, we also have fully-equipped business center and meeting room where they can conduct their events and conferences with great ease. The great thing is that our room booking procedure is very simple and you can do it either via online or over the phone. Unlike many other Motels near Ruidoso, we do not have any hidden pleadings. Therefore, you can book our guestrooms without having any hassle in the mind. What’s more, our staff members are very friendly and cooperative. The will certainly make you feel good and comfortable. So if you are searching for the best hotel in Midtown District, for your upcoming trip, then you should make your booking with us.

