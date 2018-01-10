Market Overview:

Enzymes are promoters of vital chemical activity in plant and animal cells and play an important role in the food processing industry. The oxidizing and hydrolytic enzymes present in fruits and vegetables help in preparation of numerous fruit and vegetable products including juices, wines, ciders, pastes, purees, and other products. Fruit enzymes are widely used in the production of several functional drinks, and beverage products owing to high nutritional content.

Growing population in developing countries has increased the demand for consumption of convenience food such as fruit and vegetable juices, which has uplifted the demand for fruit and vegetable enzymes in the market. Furthermore, increasing functional beverage products is adding fuel to the growth of the global fruit and vegetable enzymes market.

Changing consumers’ preferences towards a healthy diet, natural products, and increasing consumption of fruit and vegetable prepared products are the key drivers of the market. Growing health concerns among the increasing global population together with increasing awareness about the benefits of fruit and vegetable enzymes are expected to uplift the growth of this market.

Furthermore, higher private investments by companies involved in the fruit & vegetable enzymes market to gain consumer attention are driving the growth of the global fruit & vegetable enzymes market. Additionally, the enhancement of the product coupled with technological advancements is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of the fruit & vegetable enzymes market during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

The major players in the Fruit & Vegetable Enzymes Market

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. (India)

Groupe Soufflet (France)

Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd. (China)

Sunson Industry Group Co Ltd. (China)

Biocatalysts Limited (U.K)

Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan)

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Associated British Foods plc (U.K)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (the Netherlands)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

Key Findings:

Fruit & vegetable enzymes have a massive opportunity in the beverage industry

The top 5 exporters of fruit & vegetable enzymes include Denmark, the U.S. Germany, China, and

Application of amylase enzyme in beverages is experiencing a higher growth rate

Market Segments:

The global fruit & vegetable enzymes market is segmented into type, application, and form.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into pectinase, amylase, protease, cellulase, and others. Among all, the amylase enzyme segment is dominating the market followed by protease enzyme due to its low cost. Amylase is mainly used in food & beverages industry.

On the basis of the application, the fruit & vegetable enzymes market is segmented into fruits and vegetables. Among both, the fruit segment is dominating the market. Increasing beverage industry has led to the increased demand for fruit juices, resulting in the demand for enzymes.

On the basis of the form, it is segmented into powder, liquid, and others. The liquid segment is dominating the market due to is its direct use in its liquid form in various beverage formulations.

Regional Analysis:

The global fruit & vegetable enzymes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The North American region is dominating the market followed by Asia Pacific owing to the increasing demand for fruit and vegetable juices among the developed countries in these regions. Canada, Germany, the U.K, the U.S., and China are the major importers of fruit & vegetable enzymes. Additionally, the major key players are actively involved in the research & developments of the product conforming to North American regulations for the use of fruit & vegetable enzymes.

Furthermore, increasing demand for fruit and vegetable beverages is also supporting the growth of fruit & vegetable enzymes market in the North American region including countries such as the U.S. and Canada.