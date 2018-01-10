Global Fishing Equipments Market
The Global Fishing Equipments Market is anticipated to witness considerable development in the following years from 2017-2025.
The Global Fishing Equipments Market in terms of applications is sectioned into
Freshwater Fishing
Saltwater Fishing
The leading players in the market are
Newell (Jarden Corporation)
Globeride(Daiwa)
Shimano
Rapala VMC Corporation
Weihai Guangwei Group
Dongmi Fishing
RYOBI
Pokee Fishing
Cabela’s Inc.
Eagle Claw
Humminbird
St. Croix Rods
Gamakatsu
Tica Fishing
DUEL(YO-ZURI)
Tiemco
Preston Innovations
Beilun Haibo
AFTCO Mfg.
O. Mustad & Son
Okuma Fishing
On the basis of product the market is segmented into
Rods, Reels and Components
Line, Leaders
Lures, Files, Baits
Terminal Tackle
Electronics
Others
Table of Contents –
Global Fishing Equipments Market Research Report 2018
1 Fishing Equipments Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fishing Equipments
1.2 Fishing Equipments Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Fishing Equipments Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Fishing Equipments Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Rods, Reels and Components
1.2.4 Line, Leaders
1.2.5 Lures, Files, Baits
1.2.6 Terminal Tackle
1.2.7 Electronics
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Global Fishing Equipments Segment by Application
1.3.1 Fishing Equipments Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Freshwater Fishing
1.3.3 Saltwater Fishing
1.4 Global Fishing Equipments Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Fishing Equipments Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Fishing Equipments (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Fishing Equipments Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Fishing Equipments Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
