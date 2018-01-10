Eventi Floral & Events (https://eventiweddings.com/), a full service design and wedding planning company is pleased to offer personalized wedding planning services for couples who wish to live their wedding dream without any hiccups and all the panic that comes with the wedding planning. Tying the knot with your most beloved is indeed a true blessing and every couple wishes to have a wedding of their dreams. It is more than just exchanging vows and rings and saying I DO. It is about making beautiful memories together and living each and every moment to the fullest.

Eventi Floral & Events fulfills those dreams with utmost charm and elegance. Diana’s aim is to create an ambience and a perfect atmosphere for the couple to express their passion for each other and promise to love and commit for the rest of their blissfully wedded lives. One of the most important aspects of wedding planning is the choice of flowers and flower arrangements. The company specializes in creating bespoke floral designs based on the specific requirements of the couple. And the icing on the cake is that Eventi Floral & Events accepts only one floral wedding project per weekend. This means that the floral design for that particular week will get all the attention it truly deserves.

When it comes to planning the events before the wedding, the team here supports and guides the couple throughout every step of the process. From choosing the perfect band to planning the rehearsal dinner toasts, welcoming the guests to selecting the menu for reception, wedding day send off to choosing flowers for brunch the following day, the couple can leave everything to the team here. The team works closely with the couple to create the perfect “A team of vendors” so that all the events go on smooth, as planned and right on schedule. Be it a large fairytale wedding or an intimate affair, live the dream wedding and leave the rest to the best.

To know more about the wedding planning services offered here and to view the portfolios visit https://eventiweddings.com/

About Eventi Floral & Events

Eventi Floral & Events, https://eventiweddings.com/ based in Towson, Maryland is a wedding and event planning company started by Diana Venditto. Prior to Eventi Floral & Events, Diana worked at a prestigious law firm for over a decade but later found her true passion in the world of wedding planning, wedding design and floral design.

Contact

Diana Venditto, Creative Director & Founder

Company: Eventi Floral & Events

Address: Terrace Suite, 403 Allegheny Avenue, Towson, Maryland 21204

Phone: (410) 598-0970

Email: Diana@eventiweddings.com

Website: https://eventiweddings.com/