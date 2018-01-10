“The Report Global Gear Couplings Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Gear Couplings
Gear couplings are a type of flexible couplings that have forged sleeves. In addition, they are equipped with two hubs with teeth for transmitting torque from the motor to the driven shaft. The global couplings market is the parent market of the global gear couplings market, which includes elastomeric coupling, mechanical couplings, and metallic couplings. Couplings are an integral part of power transmission systems and are used for connecting the shaft of the driving and driven impellers. Couplings ensure the transmission of power and torque from one shaft to another, without any loss of energy and wear and tear of systems.
Technavios analysts forecast the global gear couplings market to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% during the period 2017-2021.
Request For Toc @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476269/global-gear-couplings-market-research-reports/toc
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gear couplings market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Gear Couplings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
ABB
Altra industrial Motion
Rexnord
Siemens
Timken
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1476269
Other prominent vendors
Jakob Antriebstechnik
Regal Beloit
Cross & Morse
Nabeya Bi-tech Kaisha (NBK)
Voith
Stafford Manufacturing
RINGFEDER POWER TRANSMISSION
R+W Antriebselemente
VULKAN
Market driver
Increased use in high speed and high torque applications
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
Lubrication and misalignment related issues
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Emerging trends in curved-tooth and continuous sleeved gear couplings
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476269/global-gear-couplings-market-research-reports
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market size and forecast
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
Oil and gas industry Market size and forecast
Power plants Market size and forecast
Mining and metals industry Market size and forecast
Others Market size and forecast
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
EMEA Market size and forecast 2016-2021
APAC Market size and forecast
Americas Market size and forecast
Market opportunity
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiketa
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz
Recent Comments