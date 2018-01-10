Miami, FL – DtiCorp.com (PR4, 14 Years Old Website and Domain Name) is for sale on Flippa.com. The auction is open to the public and started on January 4th, 2018 and will end on February 4th, 2018 at approximately 12PM PST. Auction participants will find a starting bid of $1 and a modest reserve price for this premium domain name and website.

DTI is pleased to offer to the market a fantastic opportunity for a new buyer to purchase a profitable HVAC/industrial business. The business works across a large range of sectors, developing an excellent reputation for a large number of significant commercial clients.

With a net profit in the ascendancy and a growing client base, DtiCorp.com is proud of its work for all of the customers served, and this is a unique opportunity to acquire a successful HVAC business with significant growth potential.

An enthusiastic new buyer may look to expand the business by investing time and resources into promoting the lucrative area of air sourced heat pumps which are predicted by the current owner to offer a huge growth market, and will be popular with both existing and new customers. Marketing its services and introducing the new air sourced heat pumps through a targeted campaign will enable the business to reach a larger customer base.

Seller Support Included:

– The seller is willing to offer 4 Skype calls and can handle the distribution for a transition period of 3 months if necessary. They will also offer email support as needed throughout the transition period.

Opportunities for growing this business include:

– Developing solutions and alternative accessories for upcoming HVAC products

– Expanding into other related technologies

– Selling the products to brick-and-mortar businesses, exhibitions, events, etc. in this niche

What is being included in the sale?

– Domain name

– Website with 18,172 products

Would you believe that even Archive.org has 22 links pointing to this website? You can read all about it in here https://archive.org/search.php?query=%22DtiCorp.com%22

This business is perfect for someone with industry experience or would be an exceptional addition to other local companies within the HVAC industry. Sale of this business includes all legal rights to the company name and all accompanying assets.

During your due diligence process you will have access to the seller to ask questions.

Please note that someone else may purchase while you are still evaluating the site.

About Us:

DtiCorp.com is one of the leading online suppliers for industrial, commercial and residential HVAC parts and equipment in the USA.

For more information please visit https://flippa.com/9352053-dticorp-com

Contact:

Julian Arhire

USA Phone: 954.484.2929