Nowadays, drum liners are available in different types and made with variety of materials. These can be fit in drums of various sizes and can be customized as well. A new report based on drum liner market titled “Drum Liner Market: North America Projected to Remain the Largest Regional Market During the Forecast Period: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)” has recently been added to the vast database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE).

The comprehensive report begins with an executive summary containing key information including market overview, market analysis along with range of market related data. The next section of market introduction covers basics of the market and defines market and shares details on market taxonomy. The market viewpoint section provides details of report analysis for future opportunities, understanding key trends and other details using porter’s five forces, pestle analysis, pricing analysis and value chain analysis. For its readers, the study shares historical 2012 – 2016 and forecasted data 2017 – 2027 related to market size and volume analysis of global drum liner market.

For thorough analysis, the report has divided the global drum liner market into segments which are drum liner type, capacity size, design type, material type, end use and region. The drum liner type segments is further sub-segmented into flexible drum line, rigid drum liner and semi rigid drum liner. The capacity size segment is divided into less than 15 gallons, 15-33 gallons and more than 33 gallons. The design type segment is categorized into straight-sided liners, accordion liners, combination liners and others. The material type segment is bifurcated into LLDPE, LDPE, Polypropylene, HDPE and PTFE. The end use segment is divided into industrial chemicals, petroleum & lubricants, food & beverages, paints, inks & dyes, cosmetics & pharmaceuticals, building & construction and others.

Geographically, the global drum liner market is divided into key regions which are North America, Latin America, Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia pacific Excluding japan and Middle East & Africa. According to the report analysis the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and Middle East & Africa are the most promising regions for growth of global drum liner market.

The research methodology of the global drum liner market report is based on forecasts that focuses on global as well as regional trends. Overall, the report offers in-depth analysis and key insights supported by a range of data that will shape the market during the assessment period.

