Market Synopsis of Global Aluminum Composite Panels

Aluminum composite panels are light-weight composite material consisting of two pre-finished aluminum cover sheets heat-bonded to a core made of polyethylene plastic material. These panels are used widely as exterior coverings of commercial buildings and corporate houses.

The growth of global aluminum composite panels market can be attributed to increasing industrial & commercial construction activities in emerging economies and rise in automotive production. However, high prices of raw materials is a major restraint that may limit the market growth.

The global aluminum composite panels market is poised to grow approximately at 6% CAGR by the end of 2022.

Regional Analysis of Global Aluminum Composite Panels Market

Asia-Pacific is the leading market and is projected to grow approximately at XX% CAGR during the forecast period. It is due to countries such as China, Japan, Australia and India, where the investment in building & construction industry is high due to rapid industrialization. In addition, improving financial conditions in the region is also aiding the growth of the market.

North America is expected to experience moderate growth during the forecast period, due to increasing usage of aluminum composite panels for decorative and cladding applications to foster better insulation.

Key Players

American Building Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Alcoa Inc. (U.S.), Alumax Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Yaret Industrial Group (China), Shanghai Huayuan New Composite Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc. (Japan), Changshu Kaidi Decoration Material Co., Ltd. (China), Jyi Shyang Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Guangzhou Xinghe ACP Co., Ltd. (China), and Msenco Metal Co., Ltd. (China) are some of the leading players operating in this market.

Target Audience

• Manufactures

• Raw Materials Suppliers

• Aftermarket suppliers

• Research Institute / Education Institute

• Potential Investors

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Product Analysis

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

• Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

• Profiling of 10 key market players

• In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

• Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Global Aluminum Composite Panels Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

