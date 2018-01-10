“The Report Global Functional Chewing Gum Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Functional Chewing Gum
Functional chewing gums are chewing gums that provide additional benefits apart from refreshment. In addition to enjoyment, functional chewing gums impart some practical functions. Based on the benefits, functional chewing gum is characterized into four such as: Lifestyle gum, Weight gum, Oral health gum, and Nicotine gum. Manufacturers uses various types of ingredients to enhance the functionality. Functional chewing gums are becoming popular among consumers because they find it cheaper alternative to supplements.
Technavios analysts forecast the global functional chewing gum market to grow at a CAGR of 3.55% during the period 2017-2021.
Request For Toc @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476312/global-functional-chewing-gum-market-research-reports/toc
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global functional chewing gum market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of various functional chewing gums such as lifestyle gum, weight gum, oral health gum, and nicotine gum.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Functional Chewing Gum Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
LOTTE
Mars
Mondelz International
Perfetti Van Melle
THE HERSHEY COMPANY
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1476312
Other prominent vendors
Alkalon
FITGUM
GLOBAL PHARMA
Mastix
MD’E GUM
Med CBDX
Simply Gum
Vitale-XD
ZOFT Gum Company
Market driver
Awareness about the benefits of functional chewing gums among consumers
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
Availability of substitutes
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Increasing use of natural ingredients in functional chewing gums
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476312/global-functional-chewing-gum-market-research-reports
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Segmentation by product
Comparison by product
Lifestyle gum Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Weight gum Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Oral health gum Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Nicotine gum Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Market opportunity by product
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Americas Market size and forecast 2016-2021
EMEA Market size and forecast 2016-2021
APAC Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Key leading countries
US
Canada
Germany
France
China
Japan
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiketa
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz
Recent Comments