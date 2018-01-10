The term anaerobic literally meaning without air. Anaerobic adhesives & sealants cure in the absence of air or oxygen. Another important requirement for these adhesives & sealants is contact with metal. 95% of anaerobic adhesives & sealants are monomer, while the remaining 5% consists of a bonding catalyst for metal and a few other components. Primarily, anaerobic adhesives & sealants are used for fastening, sealing, adhesion, or curing of two metals, where the formation of a tight seal without the presence of oxygen, light, or heat is necessary. Anaerobic adhesives & sealants cure on exposure to metal ions, from metal surfaces of threads or joints such as connectors, fittings, and fasteners. Material or substrate compatibility is necessary for selecting anaerobic adhesives & sealants. However, other compatible materials includes metal, paper, plastic, ceramic, glass, concrete, masonry, rubber, and other porous surfaces, apart from composite materials made from the same.

Anaerobic adhesives & sealants are used in a range of end-user industries such as automotive, aerospace, food processing, and photonics owing to their effective adhesion and sealing properties. Other advantages associated with these anaerobic adhesives & sealants include their ability to cure quickly at room temperature and are easy to handle. Additionally, anaerobic adhesives & sealants are environment-friendly and non-toxic to human health. Anaerobic adhesives & sealants provide good resistance to high temperature and high strength against shear load. However, these adhesives & sealants cost high and require primers when used for passive metals, inert surfaces, or large bond gaps. These factors are likely to hinder the global anaerobic adhesives & sealants market.

The global anaerobic adhesives & sealants market can be segmented into product, end-user industry, and region. In terms of product, the market can be classified into thread sealant, anaerobic thread locker, retaining compound, and gasket & flange sealant. In thread locker, anaerobic adhesives & sealants prevent corrosion or loosening of the fastener. They also offer controlled torque for assembly removal and maintain proper clamping force. In retaining compounds, especially in cylindrical assemblies, anaerobic adhesives & sealants are used to bond parts which could only be assembled using shrink fits or press fits. However, in gasket & flange sealant, anaerobic adhesives & sealants are used to produce leak-proof seals between mating flanges.

Based on end-user industry, the market can be categorized into transportation, aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, medical, and others. The global anaerobic & sealants market is primarily fueled by government investment in the defense sector. Expansion of the medical sector is also expected to boost the market. Expansion of the automotive sector, where anaerobic adhesives & sealants are used for engine assembly, is expected to fuel the anaerobic adhesives & sealants market. In terms of region, the anaerobic adhesives & sealants market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

