All in One Dental Innovations is delighted to announce they will be expanding their service area to Livermore, CA. Residents can now take advantage of the latest technology offered by All in One Dental. Located at 7046 Dublin Blvd, Dublin, CA 94568 , All in One Dental Innovations is a short distance from Livermore.

As a general and cosmetic dental office, All In One Dental is family focused. Dr. Huang has said, ” Good dental practices are established early in a person’s life, which is why All-in-One Dental Innovations offers special treatments to help children learn to value dental treatment and establish sound future dental habits.” on the importance of dental care for children.

When it comes to having procedures done quickly, many patients enjoy the ability to have same day crowns and dental implants done. All In One Dental Innovations strives to deliver the best service with any dental procedures a patient may need. A full list of their services is available on their website.

Some of their services include:

– General Dentistry- root canals, dentures, fillings

– Pediatric Dentistry- screenings, x-rays, and cleanings

– Cosmetic Dentistry – teeth whitening, veneers, bonding and bridges

– Preventative Dentistry – Cleanings, sealants

– Orthodontics – Invisalign and traditional braces

– Periodontal Disease Treatment

At All In One Dental Innovations , Livermore, CA patients that are new can conveniently find forms on the website to prepare for their visit. All In One Dental Innovations offers personalized treatment plans and specializes in pain-free dentistry. Every patient is different and no one plan fits everyone, at All In One Dental patients will see the difference. They are dedicated to utilizing innovative dentistry for a quicker solution to dental problems as well as pain-free visits.

Dr. Huang is affiliated with the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, Academy of General Dentistry, American Dental Association, California Dental Association, and Alumni DII. When a patient chooses, Dr. Huang, they can rest easy knowing a knowledgeable dentist with years of experience is capable of performing any procedure.

For more information about All In One Dental visit their office at 7046 Dublin Blvd, Dublin, CA 94568, or by phone at (925) 828-9811.

Contact:

Dr. James Huang

Company: All In One Dental Innovations

Address: 7046 Dublin Blvd, Dublin, CA 94568

Phone: (925) 828-9811

Email: info@allin1dental.com

Website: http://allin1dental.com