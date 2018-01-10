“The Report Global GSM Antenna Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About GSM Antenna

Antennas are specialized transducers that convert RF wave fields into alternating current (AC) or vice-versa. There are two basic types of antennas, a receiving antenna, which intercepts RF energy and delivers AC to electronic equipment, and the transmitting antenna, which absorbs AC from electronic equipment and generates an RF field. Similarly, like any wireless communication system, mobile communication is also dependent on GSM antennas. GSM services are in constant need of custom antenna designers to help them keep up with customer demand and to introduce new innovations and functions to the marketplace.

Technavios analysts forecast the global GSM antenna market to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the period 2017-2021.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1476346

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global GSM antenna market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global GSM Antenna Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Comba Telecom

KATHREIN-Werke

Laird

Other prominent vendors

Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF)

Communication Components

Cobham Wireless

CommScope

Bird Technologies

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

ZTE

Request For Toc @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476346/global-gsm-antenna-market-research-reports/toc

Market driver

Increasing demand for network capacity to access connected services

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Saturation of cell sites in developed countries

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Adoption of massive MIMO

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476346/global-gsm-antenna-market-research-reports

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

2G Market size and forecast 2016-2021

2G/3G Market size and forecast 2016-2021

3G Market size and forecast 2016-2021

LTE Market size and forecast 2016-2021

5G Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by technology

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas Market size and forecast 2016-2021

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiketa

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz