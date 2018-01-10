2-ethylhexanoic acid is a colorless organic compound with a C8 carbon chain used as a chemical intermediate in the synthesis and formulation of industrial products. It can be obtained by aldol condensation of butyraldehyde, which produces 2-ethylhexanal. This 2-ethylhexanal, on oxidation, produces 2-ethylhexanoic Acid. It can also be obtained from liquid phase oxidation of 2-ethylhexanal oxygen at a temperature of 40°C to 50°C and 2 ethylhexanal obtained by hydrogenation of 2-ethylhexanal at a temperature of 80°C to130° and a pressure of 0.1-5.0 MPa, using a palladium catalyst and additives. The hydrogenation product is separated in the separator gas and liquid phases.

2-ethylhexanoic acid is utilized in several applications such as plasticizers, synthetic lubricants, paint driers, polyvinylchloride stabilizers, acid chlorides, cosmetic emollients, alkyd resins, and pharmaceuticals. Based on end-use application, the global 2-ethylhexanoic acid market can be segregated into chemicals, paints & coatings, personal-care & cosmetics, agrochemicals, plastics, and others. 2-ethylhexanoic acid is employed in paints as a drying agent, which induces oxidation in the paints. Cobalt salts of, 2-ethylhexanoic acid are utilized to prepare the catalyst stage hydroformylation in producing aldehydes, alcohols, acids, esters, method of oxosynthesis. This acid is majorly used as a chemical intermediate for the production of esters that area used in the manufacturing polyvinyl butyral (PVB) plasticizer and synthetic lubricants. It is also employed in the manufacturing of emollients in cosmetics.

Polyvinylchloride (PVC) witnesses substantial alterations during the production process due to environmental influences. These alterations include conversion of PVC into polyene structure in the course of melt forming, which eliminates hydrochloric acid and discolors the polymer. Therefore, PVC needs to be stabilized by using a variety of substances, which include 2-ethylhexanoic acid to improve the thermal stability of the polymer. In automobiles, the usage of laminated safety glass in an open edge windshield application requires PVB film laminated safety glass with improved adhesion robustness. Using salts of organic acids such as 2-ethylhexanoic acid in certain concentration helps the laminated safety glass with improved adhesion.

Plasticizers with improved adhesion robustness are utilized to manufacture laminated safety glass in automotive for an open edge windshield application. Using salts of organic acids such as 2-ethylhexanoic acid in certain concentration as a plasticizer helps enhance the laminated safety glass with improved adhesion. 2-ethylhexanoic acid is also used as a corrosion inhibitor in automotive coolants and as catalyst in the production of polymers. Increased demand for stabilizers, plasticizers, and synthetic lubricants is anticipated to fuel the 2-ethylhexanoic acid market during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of PVB and PVC is estimated to boost the demand for 2-ethylhexanoic acid as a plasticizer and stabilizer. Concerns regarding fertility and neurodevelopmental toxicity caused by 2-ethylhexanoic acid have resulted in regulating its usage by the governing authorities in developed regions.

