The family owned and operated Rasdale Stamp Company is offering all philatelic collectors and even non-collectors an online channel on its website to sell or consign their stamp collections to the company.

In a bid to help all stamp collectors and non-collectors in the sale of their philatelic collectibles, Rasdale Stamp Company has unveiled a “Sell Your Collection” section on its site. The company promises a professional no-nonsense solution for the difficult task of selling philatelic items. The main purpose of this web-based marketing portal is to assist stamp-owners realize a fair market value for their stamps. The owner of the collection is required to fill in various personal and transactional details on the company’s website in order to initiate the deal.

Although most of the fill-in fields are optional, the seller must include his first and last names, phone number, and email in the spaces provided in the “Your Information” section. All the other sections are for describing the philatelic collection. Starting with the “Type of Stamps” section where the seller is supposed to check all that apply among “United States, Foreign,” “Specialized Collections,” “Mint,” “Used,” and/or “Other” (specify below). To describe the “Format of Collection,” the user should choose from “Albums,” “Stock Books,” “Mint Sheet Folders,” and/or “Boxes,” and to indicate how many there are in each applicable case.

The next section is simply titled “Source of the Stamps in Your Collection.” Among other questions, the seller is supposed to state the year he started collecting his stamps. Regarding the actual sources of the stamps, options include auctions, dealers, post offices and any other sources. Other sourcing details include the amount spent on the collection and its current value based on its catalog value, face value, or purchase costs. The form ends with an “Additional Comments” section and a “Submit Form” button at the bottom. More information can be located at https://yellowpages.cybo.com/US-biz/rasdale-stamp-company_1N

Rasdale Stamp Company has been dealing and auctioning stamps for the last 85+ years. With a variety of experts supported by a thorough research department, the third generation firm offers superior services for buying and/or selling postage stamps, coins, and/or other vintage collectibles resulting in unmatched results. The firm hosts huge quarterly public auctions in its Westmont gallery in Illinois. Rasdale Stamp Company belongs to the National Stamp Dealers Association, ASDA, Bureau Society, the Ann Arbor Collectors Club, APS, Chicago Collectors Club, and Southwest Collectors Club among many other philatelic associations, societies and clubs. Reviews can be found and read at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rasdale+Stamp+Company/@41.816317,-87.9773567,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x4f0ef1314e1483cc!8m2!3d41.816317!4d-87.975168?hl=en

Kristin Maravelias

Company: Rasdale Stamp Company

Address: 35 Chestnut Avenue, Westmont, IL 60559

Phone: (630) 794-9900

Fax: (630) 794-9958

Email: info@rasdalestamps.com

Website: https://www.rasdalestamps.com/