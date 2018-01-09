The recently published report titled United States Figure Skates Industry 2017 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2017 – 2022. It provides complete overview of United States Figure Skates market considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The United States Figure Skates Industry Report 2017 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the United States Figure Skates market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on United States Figure Skates market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on United States Figure Skates market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

United States Figure Skates Market 2018

1 Figure Skates Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Figure Skates

1.2 Classification of Figure Skates by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Figure Skates Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 United States Figure Skates Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Recreational

1.2.4 Professional

1.3 United States Figure Skates Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Figure Skates Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Men

1.3.3 Women

1.3.4 Boys

1.3.5 Girls

1.4 United States Figure Skates Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Figure Skates Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 The West Figure Skates Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Southwest Figure Skates Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Figure Skates Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 New England Figure Skates Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 The South Figure Skates Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 The Midwest Figure Skates Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Figure Skates (2012-2022)

1.5.1 United States Figure Skates Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 United States Figure Skates Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 United States Figure Skates Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Figure Skates Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 United States Figure Skates Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.3 United States Figure Skates Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Figure Skates Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Figure Skates Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Figure Skates Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Figure Skates Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3 United States Figure Skates Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 United States Figure Skates Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 United States Figure Skates Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 United States Figure Skates Price by Region (2012-2017)

4 United States Figure Skates Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.1 United States Figure Skates Sales and Market Share by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.2 United States Figure Skates Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

4.3 United States Figure Skates Price by Type (2012-2017)

4.4 United States Figure Skates Sales Growth Rate by Type (2012-2017)

5 United States Figure Skates Sales (Volume) by Application (2012-2017)

5.1 United States Figure Skates Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Figure Skates Sales Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)

5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6 United States Figure Skates Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

6.1 Jackson Ultima (Canada)

6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.1.2 Figure Skates Product Category, Application and Specification

6.1.2.1 Product A

6.1.2.2 Product B

6.1.3 Jackson Ultima (Canada) Figure Skates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.2 Edea (Italy)

6.2.2 Figure Skates Product Category, Application and Specification

6.2.2.1 Product A

6.2.2.2 Product B

6.2.3 Edea (Italy) Figure Skates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.3 Risport Skates (Italy)

6.3.2 Figure Skates Product Category, Application and Specification

6.3.2.1 Product A

6.3.2.2 Product B

6.3.3 Risport Skates (Italy) Figure Skates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.4 Graf Skate (Switzerland)

6.4.2 Figure Skates Product Category, Application and Specification

6.4.2.1 Product A

6.4.2.2 Product B

6.4.3 Graf Skate (Switzerland) Figure Skates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.5 Riedell Shoes (US)

6.5.2 Figure Skates Product Category, Application and Specification

6.5.2.1 Product A

6.5.2.2 Product B

6.5.3 Riedell Shoes (US) Figure Skates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.6 Roces (Italy)

6.6.2 Figure Skates Product Category, Application and Specification

6.6.2.1 Product A

6.6.2.2 Product B

6.6.3 Roces (Italy) Figure Skates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.7 American Athletic (US)

6.7.2 Figure Skates Product Category, Application and Specification

6.7.2.1 Product A

6.7.2.2 Product B

6.7.3 American Athletic (US) Figure Skates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.8 Rollerblade (US)

6.8.2 Figure Skates Product Category, Application and Specification

6.8.2.1 Product A

6.8.2.2 Product B

6.8.3 Rollerblade (US) Figure Skates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.9 Winnwell (US)

6.9.2 Figure Skates Product Category, Application and Specification

6.9.2.1 Product A

6.9.2.2 Product B

6.9.3 Winnwell (US) Figure Skates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.10 Dongguan King Line (China)

6.10.2 Figure Skates Product Category, Application and Specification

6.10.2.1 Product A

6.10.2.2 Product B

6.10.3 Dongguan King Line (China) Figure Skates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7 Figure Skates Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Figure Skates Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Figure Skates

8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

8.1 Figure Skates Industrial Chain Analysis

8.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

8.3 Raw Materials Sources of Figure Skates Major Manufacturers in 2016

8.4 Downstream Buyers

9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

9.2 Market Positioning

9.2.1 Pricing Strategy

9.2.2 Brand Strategy

9.2.3 Target Client

9.3 Distributors/Traders List

10 Market Effect Factors Analysis

10.1 Technology Progress/Risk

10.1.1 Substitutes Threat

10.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

10.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

10.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

11 United States Figure Skates Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2017-2022)

11.1 United States Figure Skates Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)

11.2 United States Figure Skates Sales Volume Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

11.3 United States Figure Skates Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

11.4 United States Figure Skates Sales Volume Forecast by Region (2017-2022)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

