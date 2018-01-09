January 8th, 2018 — Mikazuki Publishing House® announced the release of its new Feature Film titled “The Bitcoin Trader” (ISBN-13: 9781942825241). Directed by and starring Kambiz Mostofizadeh, the movie “The Bitcoin Trader” is about a famous Bitcoin Trader that risks all to save his home and his reputation as the cryptocurrency market takes a plunge. The late 2017 drop of over 30 percent in the value of the Bitcoin crypto-currency sparked a mild panic among investors, providing the inspiration for Kambiz Mostofizadeh in the development of “The Bitcoin Trader” movie.

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have become a global phenomenon as their popularity have risen among economic speculators and business investors. “The Bitcoin Trader” explores the world of crypto-currency speculation and Bitcoin investment while following the main character’s rollercoaster-like up’s and down’s experienced while raising capital to buy Bitcoin. Kambiz Mostofizadeh said “The Bitcoin Trader is a journey through my character’s relationships with business investors, the love of his life, as well as struggling to make money while keeping his house from being taken away by the bank. It is an enjoyable and fast paced movie that contains drama, comedy, love, and action. You should definetly watch it.” The Bitcoin Trader movie will be available on Netflix, iTunes, Google Play, Hulu, etc in Mid 2018.

For more information visit Facebook.com/KambizMostofizadeh