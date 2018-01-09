Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the world’s largest association devoted to human resource management has announced its 4th HR Technology Conference & Exposition. The most powerful confluence of people, business and technology will be organized at Hotel Novotel, Hyderabad from 26th to 27th April 2018. It is the biggest ever HR Tech Meet in the country, which will bring together more than 1200 delegates from organizations across all sectors.

The two day conference will include highly engaging knowledge sessions, panel discussions, keynote addresses, and study/Report launches, wherein industry experts will share their thoughts and discuss ways to bridge the gap between HR and technology. Some of the esteemed speakers for the conference this year are Johnny C. Taylor, President & CEO, SHRM; William Tincup, President, Recruitingdaily.com; Vineet Nayar, Founder Chairman, Sampark foundation & former CEO, HCL Technologies ; Stacey Harris, VP, Research and analytics, Sierra Cedar and Sunita Bhuyan, Practitioner – wellness, Leadership and change through music.

This conference brings together top HR industry experts, HR industry influencers, Business experts & decision-makers, HR professionals and HR technology creators, creating the perfect networking and educative platform for the creation and exchange of ideas. Last year the conference witnessed more than 950 delegates from 12 countries, 70+ global speakers and 30 knowledge sessions.

See more at www.shrmtech.org