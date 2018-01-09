Santamedical, a reputed brand of pulse oximeter has been marketing it is products on Amazon and in year 2017, the brand has become the best-selling one on it. The device is small sized, fitted with OLED display, runs on two AAA sized batteries; gives you a precise measurement of oxygen saturation levels. Available on Amazon, the device is most suited for sports enthusiasts and adventurers.

Pulse oximeter is the instrument used to know the oxygen saturation levels of the hemoglobin in the blood. The Pulse Oximeter is a non invasive one ie it does not require to draw blood with a syringe or needs to give you a prick. It is simply applied on the finger and it gives you the result. There are various brands in the market with different types of pulse oximeter in various price segments. However, the best-selling oximeter in year 2017 has been the one from the brand Santamedical.

Santamedical Generation 2 OLED Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with batteries and lanyard is the most precise and accurate Oximeter you can find on any e-commerce website. The device is equipped with bright OLED display which shows spO2 levels, pulse rate and pulse bar and is easy to be read by older individuals also. The device is energy efficient and works on two AAA sized batteries. The finger grip is universal size and can fit finger of all sizes. The device is FDA approved and meets professional quality standards.

The device is well suited for sports persons and athletes who want to plan their work out monitoring their spO2 levels. The device is also of great utility for mountain climbers.

