Global Salicylic Acid Market Information-By Source artificial/synthetic and natural), By Applications (health care, food preservatives and cosmetics) and By Region – Forecast till 2022

Salicylic Acid Market Research Report

Synopsis of Global Salicylic Acid Market

Salicylic acid is obtained either from natural source i.e., bark of willow tree or artificial source i.e., carbolic acid. The application of salicylic acid is vast which includes health care, food preservatives and cosmetics. Drivers of this market are, increasing health awareness in developing countries which is responsible for high demand of skin care products and hair products. In addition to this sedentary lifestyle has increased the consumption of food and beverages where preservatives are added. However health care has accounted for the major share of the global salicylic acid market more than 35% in 2015, due to rising demand for aspirin and pain killers for various diseases.

Globally, North-America and Europe are leading markets for salicylic acid primarily due to large population in these regions. Asia- Pacific region is expected to grow by the CAGR of XX% in the forecast period. Busy lifestyles and increasing number of diseases are driving this market. U.S. it is expected to reach USD XX million by 2022.

Study Objectives of Salicylic acid Market:

Studying market overview of salicylic acid

Estimating the market size by source and by application

To provide insights about market drivers, restrains and opportunities

To provide the present market analysis and future outlook of the same with respect to North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific along with other parts of the world.

To analyze the present status and future growth of global salicylic acid market based on various factors which includes supply chain analysis, Porters Five Force analysis etc.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and broadly analyzing their core competencies

To evaluate competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments along with research and developments in the global salicylic acid market.

Key Players

Key players of the global salicylic acid market are Alfa Aesar, Alta Laboratories, JM Loveridge Limited, Novocap, Siddharth Carbochem Products Ltd., Simco Chemicals, and Zhenjiang Gaopen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Hebei Jingye Group, Shandong Xinhua Longxin Chemical Co. Ltd., Loveridge Ltd. and others.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Netherlands

U.K.

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

The report about global salicylic acid market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with detail analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size in terms of value and growth, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market.

