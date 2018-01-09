Recruitive Software has integrated their end to end recruitment software and London based job board Temps in the City.

Temps in the City is a London dedicated job board/site for people seeking temporary employment and for employers looking for people who are readily available with matching skill sets. With the current evolving job market employers demand different ways of searching for the right candidate, while on the other hand potential employees want to see where temping could take them. Temps in the City aim to revolutionise the way in which the job market is seen highlighting the benefits of temping, career progression and most importantly, opportunities for getting head hunted.

Emeca Beckford, Founder and Managing Director at Temps in the City comments: “Our simple and easy to use advance and systemic job board was built with innovation algorithm software that matches keywords and functions maximising your recruitment potential in finding the best candidates. With Temps in the City, I want to revolutionize the way the job market is seen.”

Carla Fern, Operations Director at Recruitive comments; “Temps in the City is a welcome addition to our extensive panel of almost 2000 job boards. We are delighted to be able to offer our clients the opportunity to post their temporary vacancies to a job board specialising within the sector”

For more information please visit:

http://www.recruitive.com/jobmate/job-board-list/

https://www.tempsinthecity.co.uk