Rea & Associates recently announced its recognition executive vice president Lee Beall, for his lifelong commitment to the accounting profession. The company stated that Beall received the fifth annual Chet Stocker Award for Service to the Profession. Rea noted in an announcement that Beall was nominated for the award by his peers and selected by the company’s Spotlight Award Committee.

Rea’s CEO, Don McIntosh, made a statement regarding the committee’s selection of Beall for the award: “Lee emulates what it means to give his all to the profession. He always brings out the best in people and connects with them on deeper levels. Lee continues to pour his heart and soul into the profession and this award recognizes that.”

Rea went on to provide some information about Beall. The company stated Beall earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Ohio University and a master’s degree in management from Northwestern University. Beall has served in various leadership roles with The American Institute of CPAs, the Ohio Society of CPAs, Moore Stephens North America, the Dublin AM Rotary Club, and the American Institute of CPAs’ G400 practice advisory group. According to Rea, Beall is a previous recipient of the 2011 Gold Medal for Meritorious Service from the Ohio Society of CPAs. He has more than 40 years of experience at the local, regional, and national sectors of the accounting industry. Rea went on to congratulate Mr. Beal for his receipt of the award. The company can be followed at http://www.tupalo.co/dublin-ohio/rea-and-associates-cpa

Rea has been providing financial advice to Ohioans since 1933. The firm helped guide people through the Great Depression and will continue to act as a financial guide during good times and bad. Rea employs a team of over 300 dedicated accountants and business consultants who provide a range of accounting services to companies and individuals throughout Ohio. Reviews of the CPA firm can be found at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rea+%26+Associates+CPA/@40.1023683,-83.1479485,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xeacdd16ca708fd03!8m2!3d40.1023683!4d-83.1457598?hl=en

