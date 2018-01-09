A pad mounted transformer is used for electric power distribution. The pad mounted transformers are fixed to the ground and are locked in a steel cabinet. This steel cabinet is then fixed on a concrete pad. Pad mounted transformers are employed at service drops with underground electric power distribution lines, to step-down the primary voltage on the line to a lower secondary voltage, which is to be supplied to utility customers. A single pad mounted transformer is able to serve many homes or one large building. Pad mounted transformers are made in power ratings which range from 75 kVA to 5000 kVA, and they often contain built-in fuses and switches.

The pad mounted transformers market is driven by the enhancements in process control, broad application of information technology to machinery, and technology advancements in machinery. Improved efforts by major market players to combine engineering, focused architecture, and logistics and produce highly capable machinery and equipment are the elements that are likely to further drive the market. Additionally, rapidly increasing industries, imminent mergers & acquisitions by market leaders, to lead the market and to satisfy the demand of the population may foster the growth of the pad mounted transformers market. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and increasing population across the globe has amplified the demand for pad mounted transformers in different segments on the basis of indirect or direct operation. Moreover, investments in R&D activities in various segments such as automation of operations, steering systems, and data management are anticipated to have a positive influence on the pad mounted transformers market. The pad mounted transformers market is characterized by the application of eco-friendly products for achieving sustainable growth.

The pad mounted transformers market can be segmented on the basis of rated power type, phase, insulation, end-user, and region. In terms of rated power type, the market can be segmented into less than 1mVA and more than 1mVA. In terms of phase, the market can be segmented into single phase and three phase. In terms of insulation, the pad mounted transformers market can be segmented into dry type and liquid immersed. Based on end-user industry, the market can be segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.

Large capacity, compatibility, and high applicability with three phase power supply offers significant benefit to three-phase pad mounted transformers over single-phase pad mounted transformers. This is likely to drive the market for three phase segment of the pad mounted transformers market. The less than 1 mVA rated power type segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the rise in demand from the commercial and residential sectors. Commercial establishments and houses generally do not have high power consuming equipment, unlike industries.

Therefore, the demand for less than 1 mVA rated power pad mounted transformers is expected to be higher as compared to more than 1 mVA rated power pad mounted transformers. Furthermore, considerable investments are scheduled for the development of transmission and distribution networks across the globe. Some regions are looking to renovate their aging infrastructure, while others are expanding their power grid network. These are estimated to be major driving factors for the pad mounted transformers market.

The only alternate technology that is likely to substitute pad mounted transformers is pole-mounted transformers. They are presently restricted by rated power, as pole-mounted transformers having high rated power are bigger in size and need stronger poles with appropriate balancing to mount. Other than that, there is no technology, at present, which can replace pad mounted transformers.

