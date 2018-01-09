The report “Global Obesity Surgery Devices Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application” highlights key dynamics of Obesity Surgery Devices sector. The potentiality of this sector has been examined along with the significant challenges and growth opportunities. The present market scenario and future predictions of the sector has also been studied in-depth in this report. The report also provides the key market players that are assessed on numerous parameters such as manufacturer’s summary, revenue generation, product portfolio, and sales analysis of Obesity Surgery Devices segment in the forecast period. Also, this report involves major market drivers and restraints of the given market.
Segmentation based on Type includes
Implantable Gastric Simulators
Intragstric Balloons
Surgical Staples
Gastric Surgery Clamps
Trocars
Clip Appliers
Sutures
Surgical Clamps
Endo Stitch
Segmentation based on Application includes
Hospital
Clinic
Beauty Institution
Others
Key Players in Market
Allergan
Covidien (Medtronic)
Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson)
Intuitive Surgical
GI Dynamics
TransEnterix
USGI Medical
Cousin Biotech
Mediflex Surgical Procedures
Olympus
Pare Surgical
Peters Surgical
Apollo Endosurgery
ReShape Medical
Spatz FGIA
