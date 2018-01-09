MAPSKO, a leading and growing real estate organization of Gurgaon has successfully achieved another milestone by delivering five projects in one and half years at a time when game changing policies such as RERA and GST were introduced in the country. The two policies are to bring transparency and accountability in the sector: as of now these are in a primary phase and the sector is facing challenges relating to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Singla, Director, Mapsko Group said, “It gives me immense pride and pleasure to announce the delivery of five projects in one and half years. This is just the beginning; Mapsko starts a journey that will see many more projects getting delivered in quick succession.”

The blossoming real estate developer has delivered Mapsko Casabella, Paradise, Royale, Garden estate and City Homes where approximately 4000 clients are fully satisfied with quality standards. The group has completed approx 6 million sq ft area, out of which 1.5 Million sq ft is under construction in Full swing.

Congratulating the owners, Singla, said: “Our association does not end here, we look forward to assist you in taking this venture forward. We delivered projects at a time when there is a need of clarity in the entire real estate sector, but Mapsko is successfully climbing the ladder of success with its new projects.”

Among the projects delivered Mapsko Casabella are a set of an apartments /villas/ penthouse, Paradise consists of 2/3 BHK apartments, Royale Ville are 3/4/5 BHK apartments. On the other hand Garden estate are 180,250,350,500 & 1000 sq yards plots and City Homes are again 180,275 & 350 Sq yards floor.

Gurpreet Singh, whose family owns an apartment at Mapsko Casbella, said, “I am elated at the delivery of my apartment, it is a premium residential project located in Gurgaon’s Sector 82. The area has witnessed a construction boom of late and is home to educational institutions, commercial organizations, recreation and entertainment centres.”

MAPSKO, known for its best practice in the real estate market, usually don’t oversell anything. This is exemplified by its world-class structures and services. With a strong delivery record, the group ensures that every buyer is allotted timely delivery and that too without any hassle. The company has effectively placed all the required mandatory documents. The group has a good land bank in Delhi under land pooling policy and has better future plan with this