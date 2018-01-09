Liztek USB 3.0 Universal Docking Station, Dual Monitor, for Laptop, Ultrabook and PCs is a quality device from Liztek which is available on Amazon. The device meets all your docking needs and allows you to get professional grade experience for multitasking or handling multiple displays. The device features two USB 3.0 ports and four USB 2.0 ports.

With increasing pace of technology, the inventory of computer peripherals are ever increasing. All computer peripherals, digital cameras, printers etc need to be connected using various ports available on your laptop or desktop. At times one falls short of these ports which a laptop has and then docking stations come in handy. The docking stations are devices which allow you to extend on to types and number of ports available to you so that you can connect all your devices at once. These docking stations also empower you with the ability to share your computer display on multiple monitors.

Various companies are there in the market promoting their docking stations but our preferred one is Liztek. Liztek USB 3.0 Universal Docking Station, Dual Monitor, for Laptop, Ultrabook and PCs is a quality product, readily available on Amazon at a very reasonable price for the quality you are being offered. The device sports 4 USB 2.0 ports which solves all your computer peripherals connection issues and suffice for your printers, mouse, keyboard etc. It also features two USB 3.0 ports which allow you to perform high speed data transfer at a transfer speed of up to 5 GBPS. It’s USB 3.0 Gigabit Ethernet network port also supports IEEE 802.3, 802.3ab and full duplex operation with IEEE. It supports up to 6 additional USB display units. The HDMI, VGA and DVI monitor ports support display resolution up to 2048 x 1152/1920 x 1200. It features the video in extended desktop mode, mirrored desktop mode and primary mode. Apart from this it also gives audio support withheadset and microphone input along with 5.1 Channel surround sound through DMI interface. It also offers one fast charging port delivering up to 1.5 mA current suitable for your mobiles across the brands.

All these features are supplied in a compact sized device which is made up of industry grade plastic and could meet up all your personal and business docking requirements. So don’t just wait, just logon and secure your device today before the product runs out of stock.