NEW DELHI: Kaizzen PR, a New Delhi based PR agency, has recently won the PR mandate for Mr. Amit Burman’s promoted Poker Sports League Season 2, the world’s first franchise based poker league.

Poker Sports League is the brainchild of Mr. Amit Burman, Mr. Anuj Gupta and Mr. Pranav Bagai & was established last year, with a mission to establish poker as a skill sport in the country. It is India’s first professional poker league, which gives opportunity to state level teams & all poker lovers to become a part of the league & learn from the best poker players in India.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Pranav Bagai, Co founder PSL said, “Kaizzen Communications has a proven record of delivering excellence in sports vertical. We are excited to announce this association & are hoping to witness a rewarding alliance in the coming time.”

For Season 2, PSL has franchised 12 teams with each team committing close to Rs. 15 crores over the next 8 years. Season two has announced a prize pool of Rs 3.6 crores, which is a significant increase from the previous edition. Based on the design, PSL is eliminating the factor of luck by ensuring that the players get to prove their poker skills over multiple events. For instance, Poker players who want to make it to the “Online Draft” need to play 24 out of 72 deep stack online events and need to perform well across all the events in order to stand a chance of getting drafted.

Mr. Vineet Handa, CEO, Kaizzen Communications said “We are delighted to partner with Poker Sports League Season 2 & are confident of delivering successful communication campaigns to help them amplify their reach. We look forward to an enduring and fruitful relationship.”

PSL mandate is an icing on the cake for Kaizzen, which has built a successful record in handling sports clients (All India Gaming Federation, Pro Kabaddi, IPTL to name a few) in the past. In addition to sports, Kaizzen serves clients in both National & International markets across verticals including, Education, Healthcare, Fintech, FMCG, Broadcasting, Market Research, Hospitality on National and International platforms.