Hike Messenger, India’s first homegrown messaging platform, today announced the launch of Hike ID, a unique identity that removes the need for sharing your phone number so your privacy is guarded. It’s also easy to search for someone with simply their Hike ID, so one no longer needs to go through the cumbersome process of saving a friend’s number before being able to send him/her a message.

Here’s how Hike ID makes it much easier for you to protect your privacy

1. Don’t want to share your phone number but still chat with someone? Just shout out your Hike ID

2. Tired of the whole – “give me a missed call” routine? Just search for your friend’s Hike ID and start chatting

3. Too lazy to save new contacts before creating and adding them to a group? Just search Hike ID to add members now

Hike ID was a direct response to feedback from Hike users. In a survey of over 1 million Hike users, two results stood out – 69% of the respondents said that they’d like to talk to people without sharing their phone numbers first and over 72% said that they want to skip the hassle of saving someone’s number before talking to them. Hike ID is the perfect solution to these two problems – making your phone number private along with adding a layer of convenience for easy messaging and calling.

On the launch of Hike ID, Pathik Shah, VP Product at Hike, said, “Privacy is at the centre of everything we do at Hike. There has always been a big need from our users for features which enable them to have more control over their relationships online like Hidden Mode and customized privacy controls for profile pictures, timeline posts and status updates. These features have been extremely popular and Hike ID is the logical next step for us to make this value proposition even stronger by enabling easier discovery and control while connecting with others”.

Pathik further added, “Hike ID will soon be integrated across all services on Hike for facilitating easy discovery. Everything will have a Hike ID – whether it’s people, groups or services. Hike ID will pave the way for brands to come on-board Hike soon.”