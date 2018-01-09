According to a new report Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices is expected to attain a market size of $13.1billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.Reduction in the cost of the hospitals stays, overcrowding in the diagnostic centres, and growing patient care services are some of the key drivers for the growth of the Remote patient devices market.
The Cardiac Monitors market dominated the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Product in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Hematological Monitors market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.7% during (2016 – 2022). The Respiratory Monitors market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.3% during (2016 – 2022).
The ECG Monitoring market dominated the Global Cardiac Monitors Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Fetal Heart Rate Monitor market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.2% during (2016 – 2022).
The Cardiac Arrhythmia market dominated the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Indications in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 13.1 % during the forecast period. The Hypertension market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.4% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Chronic respiratory diseases market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 16.4% during (2016 – 2022).
The North America market dominated the Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 11.9 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.3% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.4% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare (Siemens AG), Omron Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Lifewatch and Philips Group.
Full report : http://kbvresearch.com/global-remote-patient-monitoring-devices-market/
Research Scope
Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market By Product Type
Cardiac Monitors
ECG Monitoring
Heart Rate Monitors
Fetal Heart Rate Monitor
Blood Pressure Monitors
Respiratory Monitors
Respiration Rate Monitor
Spirometers
Sleep Apnea Monitor
Hematological Monitors
Blood Glucose Monitor
Prothrombin Time Monitor
Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market By Indications
Cardiac Arrhythmia
Diabetes
Ischemic diseases
Hypertension
Sleep apnea
Chronic respiratory diseases
Hyperlipidemia
Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market By End User
Hospitals
Homecare Settings
Others
Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market By Geography
North America Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
S. Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
Canada Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
Mexico Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
Rest of North America Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
Europe Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
Germany Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
K. Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
France Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
Russia Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
Spain Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
Italy Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
Rest of EuropeRemote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
Asia-Pacific Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
China Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
Japan Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
India Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
South Korea Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
Singapore Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
Malaysia Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
LAMEA Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
Brazil Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
Argentina Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
UAE Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
Saudi Arabia Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
South Africa Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
Nigeria Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
Rest of LAMEA Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
Companies Profiled
Abbott Laboratories
Medtronic Plc
Roche Diagnostics
Siemens Healthcare (Siemens AG)
Omron Corporation
Honeywell International, Inc.
Lifewatch
Nihon Kohden Corporation
Philips Group
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market
Highest number of market tables and figures
Unique “Market Research & Analytics Tool” to provide instant comparative analysis within the report
Subscription based model available
Free of cost quarterly updates
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market (2016-2022)
Europe Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market (2016-2022)
Asia Pacific Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market (2016-2022)
LAMEA Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market (2016-2022)
Recent Comments