Global Protein Ingredients Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

MARKET INSIGHTS:
Global Protein Ingredients Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% for the forecasted period of 2016-2021. The market is segmented on the basis of source and applications. Sources include animal and plant sources. Animal sources dominate the market compared to the plant source. Animal sources include egg, diary, whey and other protein ingredients. Animal proteins are highly beneficial in building muscles and good health. Whey proteins are used as health supplements and functional foods. Plant proteins are gaining more popularity and market share. Plant proteins consist of low fat and cholesterol. Soy proteins dominate the plant proteins market. Non soy proteins are also gaining popularity and more research and development is going to discover more plant sources and products. Genetically modified foods are proving to be a good source of proteins.
Food and beverages are the largest market segment. Protein ingredients are widely used in food items, drinks and functional foods. Cosmetics, health supplements, cosmetics and infant food are the major segment in the market. Regionally, North America is the largest market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.
MARKET SEGMENTS INCLUDED IN THE REPORT:
Global protein ingredients by source market research and analysis 2015-2021
Global protein ingredients market by animal source market research and analysis 2015-2021
Global egg protein market research and analysis 2015-2021
Global dairy protein market research and analysis 2015-2021
Global whey protein market research and analysis 2015-2021
Global gelatin market research and analysis 2015-2021
Global casein and caseinates market research and analysis 2015-2021
Global protein ingredients market by plant source market research and analysis 2015-2021
Global soy protein market research and analysis 2015-2021
Global wheat protein market research and analysis 2015-2021
Global vegetable protein market research and analysis 2015-2021
Global canola protein ingredients market research and analysis 2015-2021
Global protein ingredients by applications market research and analysis 2015-2021
Global food and beverages market research and analysis 2015-2021
Global animal feed market research and analysis 2015-2021
Global infant food market research and analysis 2015-2021
Companies profiled in the report:
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
AMCO PROTEINS
ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND
ARLA FOODS
BUNGE LIMITED
BURCON NUTRASCIENCE
CARBERY FOOD INGREDIENTS
CARGILL INC.
DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA
DAVISCO FOODS INTERNATIONAL INC.
I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY
ERIE FOODS INTERNATIONAL INC.
FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LTD `
FOREMOST FARMS
GELITA AG
GLANBIA PLC
GRANDE CUSTOM INGREDIENTS GROUP
HILMAR INGREDIENTS
KERRY GROUP PLC
KEWPIE EGG CORPORATION
