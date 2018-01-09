According to a new report, “Global Fitness Equipment Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global Fitness Equipment Market is expected to reach $12.9 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2016 -2022.
The North America market dominated the Global Fitness Equipment Market in 2015, and would grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 8% during 2016-2022.
The Cardiovascular market contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Fitness Equipment Market in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The Strength training market is expected attain a market size of $4,602.5 million by 2022.
The Home/ individual usage market registered the highest share in the Global Fitness Equipment Market in 2015. The Health clubs/ gyms market is expected to grow at 4.5% CAGR during 2016-2022.
The report highlights the adoption of Fitness Equipment, globally.Based on the Type, the Global Fitness Equipment Market is segmented into Cardiovascular, Strength training and Other Equipment segment. Based on the End User, the market is bifurcated into Home/ individual usage, Health clubs/ gyms and Othercommercial userssegment.The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).
Key Players profiled in the report includes Amer Sports Corporation, Nautilus Inc., Brunswick Corporation, Johnson Health Tech Co., TRUE Fitness, Cybex International, Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Ltd. Co, ICON Health & Fitness, Torque Fitness LLC.andFitness EM LLC.
Full report : https://kbvresearch.com/global-fitness-equipment-market/
Research Scope:
The market is segmented based on Type, End User and Geography.
Global Fitness Equipment Market, by Type
Cardiovascular
Strength Training
Other Equipments
Global Fitness Equipment Market, by End User
Home/ individual usage
Health clubs/ gyms
Other commercial users
Global Fitness Equipment Market, by Geography
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Company Profiles
Amer Sports Corporation
Nautilus Inc.
Brunswick Corporation
Johnson Health Tech Co.
TRUE Fitness
Cybex International
Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Ltd. Co.
ICON Health & Fitness
Torque Fitness LLC. and
Fitness EM LLC.
Related Reports:
North America Fitness Equipment Market
Europe Fitness Equipment Market
Asia Pacific Fitness Equipment Market
LAMEA Fitness Equipment Market
Recent Comments