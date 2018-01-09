Market Scenario

Crane is primarily used for lifting heavy loads and transporting them to other places. It is widely used in mining, shipyards and marine sector. Growing construction and infrastructure sector across the globe, is the primary driving factor of the market. Technological innovations in crane models have resulted in lighter and more energy efficient cranes. These factors have had a positive influence on the growth of the market. However, stringent norms regarding the emission is a factor that may hamper the growth of the market.

The global crane market accounted for USD 32.10 billion in 2016, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific region dominates the global crane market, followed by Europe. Growing demand from construction and infrastructure sector is driving the demand of the market in Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Europe is another major market for cranes. Expansion and upgradation of power grids and distribution networks are driving the demand of the market in this region.

Key Players

The key players of global crane market are Cargotec Oyj (Finland), Konecranes PLC (Finland), Liebherr Group (Switzerland), The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (U.S.), Terex Corporation (U.S.), Tadano Ltd. (Japan), Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (China), Manitex International Inc. (U.S.), Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane Co., Ltd (Japan), and Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. (China).

The report for Global Crane Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

